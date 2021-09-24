Major theatre chains representatives meet Sanjay Raut to discuss re-opening of theatres in Maharashtra

New Delhi: Key representatives of major theatre chains from Maharashtra met Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday in Mumbai to appeal and discuss the re-opening of the theatres in Maharashtra. Among the key representatives were Dr Jayantilal Gada, Chairman and Managing Director of Pen Studios and Sanjay Marudhar, from Pen Marudhar.

During the discussion, Raut, MP, assured his support to the film industry and also conveyed that a solution would be found soon.

Taran Adrash shared the update on his Twitter. Sharing a picture from the meet the trade analyst wrote, “IMPORTANT DEVELOPMENT… EXHIBITORS MEET SHIV SENA LEADER SANJAY RAUT… REQUEST FOR URGENT REOPENING OF CINEMAS IN MAHARASHTRA… Members of ⁦#MAI [Multiplex Association of #India] along with #JayantilalGada met #ShivSena leader Shri @rautsanjay61 ji in #Mumbai today.”

“#MAI members discussed various issues and challenges faced by the exhibition sector in #Maharashtra… Also, the members requested for urgent reopening of cinemas in the state,” he added.

Along with Dr Jayantilal and Marudhar, the meeting was attended by key theatre representatives from Maharashtra including Kamal Gianchandani, President of Multiplex Association of India and CEO, PVR Pictures; Alok Tandon – CEO, Inox leisure Ltd; Devang Sampat – CEO, Cinepolis India and Thomas Dsouza – Sr. VP Programming, PVR Cinemas.