Body of Zomato delivery boy found in Gondkhairi

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed in the Gondkhairi area under Kalmeshwar Police Station on Friday after the body of a Zomato delivery boy was discovered by some locals.

Though the identification of the body is underway, cops suspect that the delivery boy must have been killed elsewhere before dumping his body in the outskirts.

In the meantime, the squad of Kalmeshwar Police have rushed to the spot and sent the body for autopsy. Cops have also sought details of missing persons from all the nearby police stations. Further investigation is underway.