Major Lapse in Ayushman Bharat Scheme in Nagpur: 24 Hospitals Denied Treatment, Reveals RTI

Nagpur : In a shocking revelation, 24 hospitals in Nagpur district have denied free treatment under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat), according to data obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) application. The information, provided by the State Health Assurance Society, covers the period between July 2, 2012, and April 24, 2025, during which 90 such denial cases were reported.

Disturbingly, it has come to light that renowned institutions like the National Cancer Institute were not even empaneled under the scheme, raising serious questions about accessibility and inclusion.

Private Hospitals Account for Most Denials

Out of the 90 reported cases, 87 were denied by private hospitals, while only 3 were turned away by government-run hospitals. This highlights a critical gap in healthcare delivery, potentially endangering the lives of needy patients who rely on the scheme for timely medical care.

Government Action Against Hospitals

In response, the state government has issued notices to the hospitals involved. Some have been suspended while others have faced “De-empanelment”, effectively terminating their tie-ups with the scheme.

List of Hospitals That Denied Treatment Under the Scheme:

Archangel Hospital

Asha Hospital

Cancer Treatment Services (Hyderabad Pvt. Ltd.)

City Hospital

Columbia Hospital and Research Center

Gilurkar Multispeciality Hospital and Research Center

Government Medical College and Super Specialty Hospital, Nagpur

Government Medical College Hospital, Nagpur

Kimaya Multispeciality Hospital

Lata Mangeshkar Hospital

Lifeline Multispeciality Hospital (Maternity, ICU & Trauma Center)

Mayo Hospital and Research Institute, Butibori

Medicare Multispeciality Hospital

National Cancer Institute

Rashtrasant Tukdoji Regional Cancer Hospital and Research Center

Morge Children’s Hospital

Shri Bhavani Multispeciality Hospital and Research Institute, Nagpur

Shri Krishna Heart and ICU Center

Nimbunabai Tirpude Hospital

Suretech Hospital and Research Center Ltd.

Suretech Hospital and Research Center Ltd. (Polytrauma, Cardiology & Super-specialty)

Swami Vivekanand Medical Mission (Arogya Seva Kendra, Khapri – Parsodi)

Scheme Beneficiaries and Financial Data

Between April 1, 2024, and April 14, 2025, 19,638 patients in Nagpur district benefited from the Ayushman Bharat scheme, with the majority availing treatment from private hospitals. While the scheme has helped thousands, the denial of services by several hospitals raises concerns about implementation integrity and inclusivity.

Delayed Payments by the Government

Adding to the concern is the pending payment of ₹103.19 crore owed to private hospitals by the government. Sources indicate that these outstanding dues have discouraged hospitals from providing free treatment. The information surfaced from an RTI filed by social activist Sanjay Agrawal, highlighting serious administrative lapses.

Conclusion

The Ayushman Bharat scheme, envisioned as a healthcare safety net for the underprivileged, faces operational setbacks in Nagpur. With hospitals denying services and the government delaying reimbursements, the scheme’s efficacy is under serious threat. Swift and transparent corrective action is urgently needed to ensure that eligible citizens are not denied their right to healthcare.

