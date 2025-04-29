Gold prices fall by Rs 4000 after historic high

Advertisement



Gold June futures at MCX have seen a correction of Rs 4,000/10 grams (4%), opening at Rs 95,316/10 grams on Tuesday, following last week’s record high of Rs 99,358/10 grams.

Silver May futures experienced a modest decline, beginning at Rs 96,255/kg, representing a decrease of Rs 209 or 0.22%.

Gold Rate 29 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,200/- Gold 22 KT 89,500/- Silver / Kg 97,200/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The decline in gold prices corresponds to a strengthening dollar, as there exists an inverse relationship between gold prices and dollar values.

This shift occurred after US President Donald Trump altered his position on reciprocal tariffs, delaying their implementation until July, whilst adopting a less confrontational stance towards China and confirming his intention to retain Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

