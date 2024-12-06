Major Drug Bust in Nagpur: MD Powder Worth ₹6.1 Lakh Seized by NDPS Squad

Advertisement









Nagpur: In a late-night operation, the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) squad carried out a significant crackdown under the jurisdiction of the Kotwali Police Station, seizing drugs worth ₹6,10,000. The raid took place at Manepura Chowk, Gangabai Ghat Road, between 1:30 AM and 3:30 AM on December 6, 2024.

The operation led to the arrest of **Yash Deepak Ingole (22)**, a resident of Manepura Chowk, Gangabai Ghat Road. The team recovered **59 grams of MD (Mephedrone) powder** and a mobile phone from his possession. The total value of the seized items is estimated at ₹6.1 lakh.

A second suspect, Dheeraj Malik, a resident of Sweeper Colony, Gangabai Ghat Road, is currently absconding. Police are actively working to track him down.

The NDPS team, while on a routine night patrol, identified suspicious behavior by the accused at Manepura Chowk. Upon conducting a search in the presence of witnesses, they discovered the drugs and other evidence. A detailed panchanama was conducted on-site, and the seized items were secured.

The arrested individual has been handed over to the Kotwali Police Station for further investigation under **CR No. 424/2024**, filed under Sections **8(c), 22(c), and 29 of the NDPS Act**. The police have assured continued efforts to curb drug trafficking in the city.

This successful operation highlights the proactive measures being taken by law enforcement to address the menace of narcotics in Nagpur. Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities in their vicinity to help maintain the city’s safety.