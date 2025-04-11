Major Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Ramtek; ₹4.28 Crore Worth Material Seized, 18 Arrested

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major crackdown on illegal mining activities, authorities in Ramtek have seized minerals worth over ₹4.28 crore and arrested 18 individuals involved in illegal transportation of sand, murum, and soil. Despite strict government regulations, the illicit trade continues across Ramtek, Parseoni, and Deolapar areas — prompting a strong response from the administration.

The large-scale action was led by Sub-Divisional Officer Ramesh Barkate over the last three days. Raids were conducted across key routes including Ramtek-Manser Road, Chargao-Ramtek Road, Bhilewada-Shitalwadi Road, Hingna-Sand River route, and Nagpur-Jabalpur Road.

Gold Rate 11 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 93,800/- Gold 22 KT 87,200/- Silver / Kg - 93,100/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

In just five separate operations, authorities registered six cases and arrested seven individuals on the spot. Seized goods from these raids are estimated to be worth ₹1.60 crore.

The crackdown is part of an intensified campaign led by Barkate and his team to put an end to rampant illegal mining. Officials have assured that stricter action will follow against those involved in such unlawful activities.

Advertisement