ST Employees Angered as Government Cuts Salaries by 44%, Only 56% Paid

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Maharashtra State Transport (ST) Corporation has slashed employee salaries for March, paying only 56% of the total due amount. Citing a lack of funds, the decision has sparked outrage among employees, who are now preparing for protests.

The salary, which is usually credited on the 7th of each month, was delayed and paid on April 9 — with a staggering 44% deduction. The ST Corporation claims that budget constraints forced the move, but employee unions have strongly opposed the decision, calling it unjustified.

Gold Rate 11 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 93,800/- Gold 22 KT 87,200/- Silver / Kg - 93,100/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Union leaders argue that employees performed their full duties and should receive full pay. They also pointed out that various allowances have already been pending for years. On Thursday, employees staged slogans against the ST Corporation, and from Friday, they plan to wear black armbands while continuing their duties in protest.

The employees have warned of an intensified agitation if their full salaries are not restored immediately.

Advertisement