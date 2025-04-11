Shivaji Maharaj Memorial Inaugurated in Kamptee with Grand Ceremony

Advertisement



Nagpur: A grand memorial honoring Maharashtra’s revered warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was officially inaugurated at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Kamptee. The unveiling ceremony was conducted by Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who formally inaugurated the newly constructed and beautifully landscaped monument.

The event witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including former MLA Tekchand Savarkar, Anil Nidan, Arvind Ji Kukde, RSS regional contact chief Dattaji Shirke, and National Secretary of Yuva Chetna Manch, among others. The program was attended by a large number of devotees and citizens.

The historic event was successfully organized by Shri Shiv Nitya Poojan Samiti and Shrimant Yogi Smarak Samiti in collaboration with the Yuva Chetna Manch.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the grand maha aarti performed by 251 married women (suhagins), which deeply moved the audience. The unveiling of Shivaji Maharaj’s statue amid the rhythmic beats of traditional dhol-tasha and vibrant fireworks added to the grandeur of the celebration.

The memorial now stands not only as a tribute to the legendary valor of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj but also as a lasting symbol of devotion and cultural pride for the local community. A massive crowd of Shiv devotees marked the occasion with great enthusiasm.

