Maintain quality, speed up upgradation work at Mayo, GMCH: CM Fadnavis

The Chief Minister visited both the hospitals in Nagpur and reviewed the development works personally

Nagpur: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed officials to ensure that the ongoing upgradation works at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (Mayo) and Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Nagpur are completed within the stipulated time frame, maintaining the highest standards of quality. During a review visit to both hospitals, Fadnavis emphasized the need to enhance medical services and facilities to cater to the increasing number of patients and boost public trust in these institutions.

A budget of approximately Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated for these developmental projects. The Chief Minister stressed that all works should strictly adhere to the approved timeline and plans.

On-site inspection and review

Fadnavis personally visited Mayo and GMCH to inspect the progress of development works. The review meeting was attended by MLAs Pravin Datke, Mohan Mate, and Ashish Deshmukh, along with Principal Secretary for Medical Education Dinesh Waghmare, Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Chaudhari, Medical Education Commissioner Rajiv Nivatkar, District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar,Medical Education Director Dr Ajay Chandanwale, Deans Dr Ravi Chavan, Dr Raj Gajbhiye and other senior officials, including medical superintendents and engineers.

War Room for monitoring

To ensure real-time tracking of progress, quality, and challenges in the projects, Fadnavis instructed the establishment of a dedicated “War Room” at the District Collectorate. This War Room will monitor the ongoing works and address any obstacles promptly.

Focus on solar energy

Highlighting the need for sustainability, the Chief Minister directed officials to explore solar energy solutions for meeting the electricity requirements of both campuses. He emphasized converting the entire premises to operate on solar power to reduce dependency on conventional energy sources.



Prioritize completion of existing projects

Fadnavis underscored the importance of completing ongoing projects at Mayo and GMCH before initiating new ones. He assured full support from the State Government to expedite these works and suggested planting more trees within the hospital campuses for environmental benefits. Additionally, he stressed maintaining cleanliness and proper upkeep of restrooms in all new buildings.



Progress to be reviewed in April

The Chief Minister announced that a follow-up review of the progress at Mayo and GMCH would be conducted in April. This review will focus on assessing how much of the planned work has been completed and addressing any pending issues.

Fadnavis’s visit and directives reflect the State Government’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and services in Nagpur.