Mahindra Bloomdale Marks 134th Ambedkar Jayanti with Grandeur

Nagpur: The Mahindra Bloomdale Society witnessed a grand celebration of the 134th birth anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on April 14, 2025, organized by the Bloomdale Buddhist Group in collaboration with the First City Buddhist Group. Held at the society’s Community Hall in MIHAN, Nagpur, the event paid heartfelt tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution and the visionary crusader for social justice, equality, and women’s empowerment.

The celebration was honored by the gracious presence of distinguished dignitaries, including Mr. Anil Ramteke (IRSS), Mrs. Sanghmitra Dhoke (Additional Commissioner), Mr. Shailesh Narwade, acclaimed director of the film Jayanti, Mr. Madhukar Meshram (President Bloomdale Buddhist Group) and Dr. Sheelpriya Walde (Secretary, Bloomdale Society). Their participation underscored the continuing relevance of Dr. Ambedkar’s teachings in building a more inclusive and equitable society.

Highlights of the Celebration:

Cultural Performances: The event featured a rich tapestry of cultural expressions including essay and drawing competitions, a themed fancy dress program highlighting Dr. Ambedkar’s ideals, and energetic dance performances by children trained at the Drishti Dance Academy.

Prize Distribution: Participants excelling in various competitions were recognized and awarded, encouraging the younger generation to embody Dr. Ambedkar’s values of education, dignity, and equality.

Community Participation: The event fostered a sense of unity and brotherhood, bringing together residents from the Bloomdale community and neighboring areas, reinforcing the core tenets of fraternity and social harmony.

The program served as a platform to reflect on Dr. Ambedkar’s monumental contributions to the nation — particularly his work in drafting the Constitution of India and his advocacy for gender justice through reforms like the Hindu Code Bill. His lifelong mission to uplift marginalized communities and promote equal rights for all continues to inspire generations.

The Bloomdale Buddhist Group and First City Buddhist Group extend heartfelt thanks to all guests, residents, participants, and volunteers for their enthusiastic support and contribution in making the event a memorable and meaningful success.

Let us continue to walk the path shown by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar — towards justice, equality, and an inclusive society for all.

•All the members of the committee, Bloomdale Buddhist Group and First City worked very hard to make the event a success

• Patron- Dr Niladhar Hadke

• President- Mr Madhukar Meshram

• Vice presidents- Dr Shashikant Shambharkar, Mrs Sweety Udaykumar

• Co-ordinator- Mr Hansraj wankar

• Secretary- Dr Harshanand Popalwar

• Organising Secretary- Pradhnyakar Ukey

• Treasurer- Mr Ravindra Meshram

• Organising Committee members

a. Mr. Milind Bulkunde

b. Mr. Anand Mandpe

c. Dr. NIshant bansod

d. Mr. Padmakar Gajbhiye

e. Mr. Uday kumar

f. Mrs. Aruna wankar

g. Mr. Sanjay Bhagat

h. Dr. Deesha Khaire

i. Dr. Chetan Raut

j. Mrs. Madhuri Raut

