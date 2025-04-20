CM Fadnavis Unveils NMC’s 75th Anniversary Logo

Advertisement



Nagpur: As part of the celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), the official logo for the Amrit Mahotsav Year was unveiled on Sunday (April 20) by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr. Devendra Fadnavis, at Hyderabad House in Nagpur.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Divisional Commissioner Mrs. Vijayalakshmi Bidari, Commissioner of Police Mr. Ravindra Singal, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari, MahaMetro Managing Director Mr. Shravan Hardikar, Chairman of Nagpur Improvement Trust Mr. Sanjay Meena, District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar, Additional Municipal Commissioner Mrs. Vasumana Pant, Additional Superintendent of Police Mr. Ramesh Dhumal, and logo designer Mr. Vivek Ranade.

With the motto “Paur Jan Hitay” (In Service of the Citizens), the Nagpur Municipal Corporation has been tirelessly working for the welfare of the city’s residents since its establishment on March 2, 1951. The first administrator appointed by the government was Mr. G.G. Desai, under whose guidance the first municipal elections were held in June 1952. Barrister Sheshrao Wankhede was elected as the first Mayor of Nagpur.

Interestingly, the current Chief Minister Mr. Devendra Fadnavis has himself served as Mayor of Nagpur for two terms. Other prominent leaders such as current MLAs Mr. Krishna Khopde, Mr. Praveen Datke, Mr. Vikas Thakre, and Mr. Sandeep Joshi have also previously held the positions of Mayor or Deputy Mayor in the NMC.

Throughout its 75-year history, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation has seen the leadership of 54 Mayors, 56 Deputy Mayors, and 50 Municipal Commissioners. Recognized as the second capital of Maharashtra, Nagpur was once governed under the CNC Act of 1948. However, following a government directive, a unified law is now applicable across the entire state.

Notably, former Commissioners of NMC such as Mr. J.S. Saharia and Mr. Manu Kumar Srivastava went on to serve as Chief Secretaries to the Government of Maharashtra. Many other officers who served as Commissioners have also taken on key roles in the state administration.

