NMC Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe removed from Smart City CEO, Moroney to replace him

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Chief, Tukaram Mundhe has been removed from the post of Smart City Project CEO. Munde will now be replaced by Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Mahesh Moroney as Smart City Director. Meanwhile, Munde will be able to oversee the Smart City Coordination.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the board of directors in Nagpur. In particular, Munde claimed that Pravin Pardesi, the president of Smart City, had appointed him as CEO over the phone.

The meeting was convened to decide on the appointment of Mundhe as the director of the Smart City Company and the subsequent unanimous appointment of the CEO. About five months later, Praveen Pardesi also attended the company’s meeting. Meanwhile, before the meeting, Mayor Sandeep Joshi and ruling party leader Sandeep Jadhav had sent a letter to other directors of the board. The letter called for a “decision in accordance with the law”. On the other hand, it is understood that Commissioner Mundhe had also made preparations by holding a meeting of his special officers.