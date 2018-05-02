Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Apr 29th, 2021

    Mahatme Hospital to provide services at AIIMS

    Covid-19 situation in Nagpur is very pathetic. Hon. Minister Niteenji Gadkari took an initiative in increasing 200 beds and ventilators at AIIMS Nagpur. However there has been a problem in providing service for want of doctors at AIIMS. Taking this in consideration, Mahatme Eye Bank Eye Hospital, Nagpur has offered services of its doctors and has deputed 6 doctors to work at AIIMS Nagpur.

    It may be mentioned here that Mahatme Eye Bank Eye Hospital is a recognised Postgraduate teaching institute and is well known for holding Free Eye Check up camps and performing Free Eye Surgeries for the needy people. This charitable institute was founded in 1986 by Dr Vikas Mahatme who is currently Rajyasabha MP and also Padmashree awardee for his contribution to community eye care. So far the trust has performed over 2 Lakh eye surgeries.

    In the current Covid pandemic also, institute has exhibited great social responsibility. Mahatme Eye Bank Eye Hospital runs a Covid Vaccination center too. The trustees including Shri Kalmegh, Shri Wairagade, Medical Superintendent Dr Nikhilesh Wairagade, COO Shri Kanade are taking special efforts to implement this.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Mahatme Hospital to provide services at AIIMS
    Mahatme Hospital to provide services at AIIMS
    NEP 2020 Will Frame Future For Nation – Dr. S S Uttarwar
    NEP 2020 Will Frame Future For Nation – Dr. S S Uttarwar
    कामगार कॉलनीमध्ये कोव्हिड चाचणी केंद्राचे लोकार्पण
    कामगार कॉलनीमध्ये कोव्हिड चाचणी केंद्राचे लोकार्पण
    ग्रामस्थानो कोरोनाचे लसीकरण करून घ्या:-तहसिलदार
    ग्रामस्थानो कोरोनाचे लसीकरण करून घ्या:-तहसिलदार
    ‘लसी’च्या सहाय्यानेच जिंकता येणार कोविड युध्द
    ‘लसी’च्या सहाय्यानेच जिंकता येणार कोविड युध्द
    Ex Mayor Sandip Joshi steps up against overcharging hospitals; facility cuts 5.25 lakh bill to 2.5 lakhs
    Ex Mayor Sandip Joshi steps up against overcharging hospitals; facility cuts 5.25 lakh bill to 2.5 lakhs
    Nagpur: Covid-19 cases cross 4 lakh mark, toll at 7,300
    Nagpur: Covid-19 cases cross 4 lakh mark, toll at 7,300
    नागरिकांचा जीव वाचविण्यास सर्वोच्च प्राधान्य : ना. नितीन गडकरी
    नागरिकांचा जीव वाचविण्यास सर्वोच्च प्राधान्य : ना. नितीन गडकरी
    जिल्हा सामान्य रूग्णालय जिल्हयाची गरज पूर्ण करत आहे – वडेट्टीवार
    जिल्हा सामान्य रूग्णालय जिल्हयाची गरज पूर्ण करत आहे – वडेट्टीवार
    Yashodhara Nagar cops arrest vehicle lifter, recover four vehicles
    Yashodhara Nagar cops arrest vehicle lifter, recover four vehicles
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145