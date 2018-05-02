Mahatme Hospital to provide services at AIIMS

Covid-19 situation in Nagpur is very pathetic. Hon. Minister Niteenji Gadkari took an initiative in increasing 200 beds and ventilators at AIIMS Nagpur. However there has been a problem in providing service for want of doctors at AIIMS. Taking this in consideration, Mahatme Eye Bank Eye Hospital, Nagpur has offered services of its doctors and has deputed 6 doctors to work at AIIMS Nagpur.

It may be mentioned here that Mahatme Eye Bank Eye Hospital is a recognised Postgraduate teaching institute and is well known for holding Free Eye Check up camps and performing Free Eye Surgeries for the needy people. This charitable institute was founded in 1986 by Dr Vikas Mahatme who is currently Rajyasabha MP and also Padmashree awardee for his contribution to community eye care. So far the trust has performed over 2 Lakh eye surgeries.

In the current Covid pandemic also, institute has exhibited great social responsibility. Mahatme Eye Bank Eye Hospital runs a Covid Vaccination center too. The trustees including Shri Kalmegh, Shri Wairagade, Medical Superintendent Dr Nikhilesh Wairagade, COO Shri Kanade are taking special efforts to implement this.



