Mahatma Gandhi termed Savarkar courageous, patriotic, says BJP MP Trivedi in Nagpur rally

Nagpur: Launching a blistering attack on former Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his insulting remark against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Member of Rajya Sabha and BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi on Tuesday said that Savarkar was the only freedom fighter who was sentenced to double life imprisonment and spent torturous years in Andaman jail.

“Even Mahatma Gandhi had termed Savarkar brothers as the most courageous and patriotic leaders in his article published in ‘Young India’ newspaper in 1920. However, Rahul Gandhi is not able to see Savarkar’s contribution in the freedom struggle,” he said.

MP Trivedi was speaking in the concluding function of Savarkar Gaurav Yatra at Shankar Nagar. Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Rashtra Sevika Samiti’s Pramukh Sanchalika Shantakka, BJP State President, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Raje Mudhoji Bhonsale, Ex-minister Adv Sulekha Kumbhare, MP Krupal Tumane, Ex-MP Ajay Sancheti and others were present on the dais.

The stage was erected near the statue of V D Savarkar, which was decorated with beautiful lights. Traffic movement on the roads connecting Shankar Nagar square was prohibited as a large number of Savarkar followers attended the function. Large hoardings of Savarkar with quotes of ex-PM Indira Gandhi, ex-CM Yeshwantrao Chavan and others were erected at four corners of the square.

The volunteers and guests of the function were wearing caps with quotes ‘Mi Savarkar’, which was the main attraction of the function. Stating Savarkar never expected flowers, MP Trivedi elaborated the hardship faced by Savarkar during his jail term.

“Savarkar was taking inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Britishers had seized a degree of Savarkar after his jail term as they were knowing his ability to challenge the British empire,” he said. Trivedi also criticised Jawaharlal Nehru for getting facilities from the British Government during his jail term. Praising PM Narendra Modi, MP Trivedi said that, a new India is emerging as Ram Mandir and new Parliament are being constructed together.

While addressing the function, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari asked Rahul Gandhi to apologise for his derogatory remark on Savarkar saying, “no one has the right to insult Savarkar”. “Entire Savarkar family had faced hardship for the country. One must read his book ‘Mazi Janmathep’ to know Savarkar,” Gadkari opined, adding that we would take his writing and work to each house of the city. He also recalled that Savarkar’s statue at Shankar Nagar was inaugurated by the then RSS Sarsanghchalak Balasaheb Deoras. Gadkari, on a lighter note, also thanked Rahul Gandhi for giving opportunity to BJP workers to take out Savarkar Gaurav Yatra.

Dy CM Fadnavis attacked ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray for his alliance with Congress. “Balasaheb Thackeray had slapped the then Congress Minister Manishankar Aiyar for his insulting remark against Savarkar. However, Uddhav Thackeray is still having good relations with the Congress leaders who are insulting Savarkar,” he said.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi, Fadnavis said that there are certain people born in our country who do not know history. “Those who do not have a future wake up and abuse Savarkar everyday. The yatra is being taken out to spread the thought of Savarkar,” he said.

Terming Rahul Gandhi as innocent, Fadnavis said, “You can neither become Savarkar nor Gandhi. You need to sacrifice to become Savarkar.” He also challenged Gandhi to spend a day at Andaman jail where Savarkar was lodged for years. “Before independence, the Britishers had troubled the country while the agents of Britishers who are left behind are troubling the nation after independence everyday,” he said. Fadnavis added that history would remember Uddhav Thackeray as the one who sat with the people who insulted Savarkar.

