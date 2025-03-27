Maha’s traffic fine tsunami: 5 years, 10 crore challans, ₹5,816 crore in penalties – but ₹3,660 crore still unpaid!

Advertisement



Nagpur: Imagine a mountain of unpaid traffic fines towering over Maharashtra — ₹3,660 crore worth! In a jaw-dropping revelation to the Legislative Council, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis disclosed that nearly 10 crore challans were issued for traffic violations between 2019 and December 2024, with total fines amounting to ₹5,816 crore.

The fine pile-up: Unpaid dues soar

Gold Rate Wednesday March 2025 Gold 24 KT 87,800 /- Gold 22 KT 81,700 /- Silver / Kg 99,500 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

While authorities managed to collect ₹2,157 crore from 4.41 crore cases, a staggering 5.54 crore e-challans remain unsettled, leaving the State chasing down ₹3,659 crore in unpaid fines. With millions of defaulters evading payment, officials are ramping up efforts to recover dues.

Lok Adalats, apps & call centres in action

Fadnavis assured the Council that the government is taking a multi-pronged approach to tackle this backlog. Lok Adalats, convened every three months at district levels, are being used to settle cases. Meanwhile, tech-based solutions like the MahaTrafficApp and MumbaiPoliceTraffic App send reminders to offenders, alongside aggressive follow-ups by a private call centre.

In a stern warning, Fadnavis announced that a special committee led by the Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) has been formed to streamline recovery. Officials are actively pursuing defaulters, and if payments aren’t made, legal action—including court cases against vehicle owners—will follow.

“We are committed to ensuring compliance,” Fadnavis asserted.

The issue was raised in the Council by MLC Satyajeet Tambe, highlighting the pressing need to bring Maharashtra’s traffic fine crisis under control. The big question remains—will defaulters finally pay up, or will Maharashtra’s unpaid fines continue to skyrocket?

Advertisement