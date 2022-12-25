Maharashtra’s progress in science and technology should be appropriately highlighted in Science Congress: Fadnavis

Nagpur : The Indian Science Congress is being organised in Nagpur from January 3 to 7. In this event, Maharashtra’s progress in science and technology should be appropriately highlighted. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis suggested that measures should be taken so that the maximum number of students from various schools and colleges participate in this event. The preparations for the 108th Indian Science Congress were reviewed at the official residence of Deputy Chief Minister, ‘Devgiri’. Principal Secretary Vikas Chandra Rastogi, Deputy Chief Minister’s Secretary Shrikar Pardeshi, Divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Prasanna Bidari, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Radhakrishnan B, Nagpur Improvement Trust Chairman Manoj Kumar Suryavanshi, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Chancellor SR Chaudhary, Nagpur Metro Director Anil Kokate, other officials of the University were present on the occasion.

Vice-Chancellor SR Chaudhary gave information about the preparations going on through a powerpoint presentation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate this conference organised by the Union Ministry of Science and Technology in the university premises from January 3 to 7. 7 thousand scientists from all over the country will participate in the event. New research papers’ publishing, conducting of exhibitions, guidance sessions in as many as 14 diverse disciplines such as agriculture, forest, animal, fisheries, zoology, engineering, physics, chemistry, biology, statistics, medical science, modern biology will be conducted during this event.

Science students will also benefit from the guidance imparted by experts in this event. Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis said that an effective system should be set up to transport the participating students. Try to increase participation from other places in the state as well. Make good accommodation and travel arrangements for the participants coming from outside. He suggested that special care should be taken regarding the accommodation and travel of scientists coming from abroad.

He further said that this year the university is going to complete 100 years. So grasp the significance of this major programme being undertaken by the university and carry out a robust publicity campaign. Maharashtra is the host state of this project. Fadnavis said that officials should pay special attention to reflect the surge of progress of Maharashtra and its people in science, technology and allied fields.

