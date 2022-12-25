Ensure robust, world class branding of ‘Nagpur’ for upcoming G-20 meet: Fadnavis

Nagpur : Dignitaries from various countries will come to Nagpur on March 21 and 22 for G-20 meet. While reviewing preparations being made for the same, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday directed officials to ensure that the branding of the city from the points of view of art, culture, infrastructure, ancient and highlighting of sightseeing venues should be of world class standard. He reviewed the preparations for the upcoming G-20 conference at ‘Devgiri’, his official residence. Additional Chief Secretary of Water Resources Department Deepak Kapoor, Deputy Chief Minister’s Secretary Shrikar Pardeshi, Divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Prasanna Bidari, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Collector Dr Vipin Itankar, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Radhakrishnan B, NIT chairman Manoj Kumar Suryavanshi, Nagpur Metro Director Anil Kokate and other officials of NIT, NMC and the district administration were present in this meeting.

Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B presented an overview of the preparations being made in this concern. The Airport and major highways in the city will undergo a comprehensive transformation during this period. Similar to the corresponding infrastructure in Mumbai, preparations have started in Nagpur and major roads, meeting venues, will be decorated and upgraded on priority.

The Deputy CM said that the works should be completed on a war footing well before the month of March. Complete the works on approach routes leading to historical places and other places of significance such as Tadoba, Futala lake etc within the stipulated time limit. Excellent beautification should be carried out similar to such works in Mumbai. The works should be carried out in such a manner that it should be befitting the stature and prestige of our country, which is the host nation. He suggested that local art, culture, food habits, culture, tourism, information regarding various government departments and agencies, grandeur and attractiveness of old and historical structures should be highlighted in front of the visiting guests and dignitaries.

Principal Secretary Deepak Kapoor, who was present in this meeting, also suggested that the information about MIHAN and other important projects should be appropriately put forth in these meetings. He suggested that accomplishments achieved as part of the project should be appropriately publicised in front of all.

