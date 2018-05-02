Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Mar 30th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Maharashtra will be hardest-hit state: Minister

    Maharashtra is going to be the worst-hit among states in economic term due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown given its status as an industrial power and a manufacturing hub in the country, water resources minister Jayant Patil said on Monday. Most of the manufacturing units have completely stopped their activities due to the lockdown, he said.

    Speaking to a Marathi news channel, Patil said, Maharashtra, being the most industrialised state, is going to be the worst hit in this crisis. There are thousands of manufacturing units across the state, including large, medium and small ones. They employ millions of skilled and non- skilled workers.”

    “Coronavirus is an international crisis; thus we are part of it as well. Maharashtra is a highly industrialised state hence the closure of several industrial units is going to create a huge economic crisis for the state as well, Patil said. Asked how the state would come out of the crisis, Patil said, “It will take months for industrial units to resume production and achieve maximum capacity as small, medium and large industrial units are inter-dependent.

    “We need to rethink about the current socio-economic framework as well in which we are living and how we should proceed further, said the minister.

    Happening Nagpur
    Feed in Need : Nagpur police distribute food packets to poor
    Feed in Need : Nagpur police distribute food packets to poor
    Amid lockdown, social workers lend helping hand to poor in Nagpur
    Amid lockdown, social workers lend helping hand to poor in Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Maha Cyber registers 36 FIRs for spreading fake news
    Maha Cyber registers 36 FIRs for spreading fake news
    Video: 3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    Video: 3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    Maharashtra News
    बोरकर यांचेकडून कोरोना ग्रस्त लोकांच्या मदत
    बोरकर यांचेकडून कोरोना ग्रस्त लोकांच्या मदत
    गरजू कुटुंबांना रेशन वाटप
    गरजू कुटुंबांना रेशन वाटप
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया:देवदूत जवानों ने परोसा 300 जरूरतमंदों के बीच भोजन
    गोंदिया:देवदूत जवानों ने परोसा 300 जरूरतमंदों के बीच भोजन
    जरीपटका के प्रभाग क्रमांक 1 में सैनीटाइजर के नाम पर पानी का छिड़काव
    जरीपटका के प्रभाग क्रमांक 1 में सैनीटाइजर के नाम पर पानी का छिड़काव
    Trending News
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : Two more tested Positive, Tally goes to 16 in City
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : Two more tested Positive, Tally goes to 16 in City
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: 3 including 11 year old test Positive, Tally 14
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: 3 including 11 year old test Positive, Tally 14
    Featured News
    Video: NMC staff caught spraying water instead of sanitizer
    Video: NMC staff caught spraying water instead of sanitizer
    No plan to extend 21-day lockdown: Govt
    No plan to extend 21-day lockdown: Govt
    Trending In Nagpur
    जरीपटका के प्रभाग क्रमांक 1 में सैनीटाइजर के नाम पर पानी का छिड़काव
    जरीपटका के प्रभाग क्रमांक 1 में सैनीटाइजर के नाम पर पानी का छिड़काव
    Video: NMC staff caught spraying water instead of sanitizer
    Video: NMC staff caught spraying water instead of sanitizer
    Feed in Need : Nagpur police distribute food packets to poor
    Feed in Need : Nagpur police distribute food packets to poor
    Amid lockdown, social workers lend helping hand to poor in Nagpur
    Amid lockdown, social workers lend helping hand to poor in Nagpur
    No plan to extend 21-day lockdown: Govt
    No plan to extend 21-day lockdown: Govt
    Video: “मौत से आंख मिलाने की जरूरत क्या है” – DCP राहुल माकनिकर
    Video: “मौत से आंख मिलाने की जरूरत क्या है” – DCP राहुल माकनिकर
    Video : Nagpur DCP urge people through his Poem – Don’t come out of your houses
    Video : Nagpur DCP urge people through his Poem – Don’t come out of your houses
    नागपुर में कोरोना वायरस के 2 नए मरीज मिले, संक्रमित लोगों की संख्या हुई 16
    नागपुर में कोरोना वायरस के 2 नए मरीज मिले, संक्रमित लोगों की संख्या हुई 16
    खोकला-सर्दी-तापाचे रुग्ण तपासतांना डॉक्टरांनी प्रतिबंधात्मक काळजी घ्यावी
    खोकला-सर्दी-तापाचे रुग्ण तपासतांना डॉक्टरांनी प्रतिबंधात्मक काळजी घ्यावी
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : Two more tested Positive, Tally goes to 16 in City
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : Two more tested Positive, Tally goes to 16 in City
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145