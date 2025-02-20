Maharashtra to Launch ‘One State, One Registration’ System for Property Transactions

Mumbai/Nagpur: In a groundbreaking move, the Maharashtra government is set to roll out the ‘One State, One Registration’ system from April 1, 2025, revolutionizing property transactions across the state. This first-of-its-kind initiative will allow buyers and sellers to register property documents at any sub-registrar office in Maharashtra, irrespective of the property’s location.

The initiative is a key part of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s ‘100 Days, 100 Initiatives’ program, designed to improve government efficiency and boost revenue collection. Maharashtra generates substantial income from stamp duty fees, with an average of three lakh property registrations each year.

For the financial year 2024-25, the state anticipates collecting ₹55,000 crore in revenue from property transactions. With 2.41 lakh registrations completed this year, the government has already collected ₹47,000 crore. Officials estimate that the new system could further increase stamp duty revenue by ₹10,000 crore annually.

To facilitate this transition, a new digital platform is being developed, enabling registrations across all sub-registrar offices without requiring property owners to visit a specific district office. This step is expected to enhance convenience, transparency, and efficiency in Maharashtra’s property registration system.

Deputy Inspector General of Registration, Ashok Patil, called the initiative a “milestone in modernizing administrative processes.” He stated, “Starting April 1, 2025, Maharashtra residents will benefit from a streamlined registration system, making property transactions simpler and more accessible.”

The initiative marks a major step in Maharashtra’s digital transformation, ensuring a hassle-free property registration process for all.