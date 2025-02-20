Emergency Landing at Nagpur Airport: NMC Response Team Swiftly Takes Action

Nagpur – An emergency landing was reported at Nagpur Airport today, as confirmed by Chate from PBX 101. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) response team was immediately deployed to manage the situation efficiently.

Vehicle number 7286, led by Mr. Hake, along with Mr. Thackeray and Mr. Uke, was dispatched to Training Call 3. The team promptly evacuated all passengers and ensured the complete offloading of cargo before awaiting further directives. Following orders from Mr. Daydhane, the vehicle returned to the central command.

Authorities continue to assess the incident, and further details are expected soon. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing situation.