    Maharashtra tally 112, five more test positive

    Maharashtra reported five new coronavirus cases since Tuesday night, taking the number of cases in the state to 112, the highest in the country so far, officials said. The latest cases are from Sangli district, where five members of a family in Islampur tested coronavirus positive, the officials said on Wednesday.

    “We are checking if the five have a recent travel history within India or outside,” an official said. Ten more cases were detected in the state on Tuesday, and eight were confirmed late on Monday night. — PTI

    Image: The protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act named ‘Mumbai Bhag’ put on hold after CM Uddhav Thackeray announces curfew in the entire state amid coronavirus outbreak, in Mumbai on Monday

    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    Video: Empty streets,transportation closed as Nagpur overwhelmingly support ‘Janata Curfew’
    Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    ‘कोरोना’ला हरविण्याच्या संकल्पाची गुढी अजित पवारांनी उभारली
    संचार बंदित विनाकारण बाहेर पडणायांवर कठोर कारवाई करणार :जिल्हाधिकारी दीपक सिंगला
    केवल ताली बजाने से काम नहीं होगा, मेडिकल पेशेवरों के लिए सुरक्षित माहौल हो: आईएमए प्रमुख
    काग़ज़ बिननेवाले और मुसाफ़िरों की आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी ने की मदद
    Maharashtra tally 112, five more test positive
    Lockdown: Here are MHA guidelines- THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC
    Uddhav: Stay home, listen to your ‘home’ minister
    Viral audio clip with claim of 50 patients in Nagpur is FAKE : Administration
    केवल ताली बजाने से काम नहीं होगा, मेडिकल पेशेवरों के लिए सुरक्षित माहौल हो: आईएमए प्रमुख
    काग़ज़ बिननेवाले और मुसाफ़िरों की आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी ने की मदद
    वक्त है मानवता दिखाने का, मदद के लिए आगे आने का
    महाराष्ट्रामध्ये रेशन आणि खाण्यापिण्याच्या सामानांची दुकाने व मेडिकल उघडी राहतील;जनतेने घाबरून जाऊ नये- नवाब मलिक
    ‘Essential commodities’ shops will remain open’: Guardian minister Nitin Raut
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: No case since one week
    Viral audio clip with claim of 50 patients in Nagpur is FAKE : Administration
    घबराएं नहीं, जानें 21 दिनों के लॉकडाउन में क्या खुलेगा, क्या बंद रहेगा
    राज्यात 21 दिवसांच्या ‘लॉक डाऊन’च्या काळात जीवनावश्यक सेवा सुरळीत सुरू राहणार
    Lockdown: मनपा आयुक्त का नागरिकों से घरों में रहने का आवाहन
