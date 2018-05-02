Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2019 to be Announced soon

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board is expected to release the SSC and HSC Supplementary Result 2019 soon. According to the reports, the results of SSC and HSC Supplementary examinations are supposed to be announced by August 23.

Although this date is not confirmed by the Secondary Board of Maharashtra yet, once released, the results for the year 2019 will be available on the official of MSBSHSE website at https://mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in/.

The Supplementary exams for HSC or Class 12 were scheduled from July 17 to August 3, 2019. The board has also conducted the Class 10 SSC Supply exam 2019 from July 17 till July 30. The candidates can check the result in the official link provided. Here are the steps:

Go to the official page of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at https://mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in/.

Find the tab to Login For SSC and HSC.

Once logged in, check the results using your credentials like name, Roll no., Registration no., etc.

Press submit and the result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future use.

According to the trends of the past years, the results of SSC in 2018 was declared on 28 August following which, the results for the year 2019 can be expected in the month of August. However, there is no date confirmed by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education as of now.

The results of HSC 2019 was announced on May 28, 2019, with an overall pass percentage of 85.88 percent. On the other hand, SSC Result 2019 was declared on 8th June and it features an overall passing percentage of 77.10 percent.