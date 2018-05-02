Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Fri, Nov 6th, 2020
    Maharashtra Schools to reopen from Nov. 23 for Classes 9 to 12, SSC, HSC Exams 2021 in May: Varsha Gaikwad

    Maharashtra Schools for classes 9 to 12 would be reopening from November 23, 2020. The State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has shared the dates. In an interview she has also said that the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Exams 2021 are not possible before May. The announcement comes soon after Gujarat Board and Andhra Board’s decision to postpone the Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 to a later date.

    Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE usually conducts the 10th (SSC) and 12th (HSC) examinations in the month of February and March. This year, however, the examinations would be postponed and are not likely before May.

    Gaikwad pointed out that the students have not had any physical classes this year. She also said that normally the exams are conducted earlier. The State Government, hence, would want to conduct classes first. Also, there are no alternatives and that the Maharashtra SSC, HSC board examinations 2021 should be postponed.

    Maharashtra Government has already reduced the syllabus for SSC and HSC examinations by 25 per cent to compensate for the time lost. While online classes are being conducted, the reopening of schools, especially for senior classes is being seen as important, especially from the perspective of board examinations.

    Guidelines and SOPs and official notice regarding reopening of schools in Maharashtra from November 23 is expected to be released soon. As per the central guidelines, as released by Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health, attendance for students would be strictly voluntary and with consent from the parents. Assam, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh among many other states have already reopened their schools.

