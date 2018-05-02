Maharashtra: Rifle, explosives seized in anti-Naxal operation

Gadchiroli: Police have seized a rifle and some explosives which Naxals were allegedly planning to use to ambush security forces in Maharashtra”s Gadchiroli district, officials said on Sunday.

Acting on an information about the rebels gathering in large numbers in a forest here against the backdrop of ”Naxal week” being observed by them, the Gadchiroli police”s C-60 commandos conducted an anti-Naxal operation on Saturday in Hetalkasa forest area.

Around 60 to 70 ultras opened fire on the C-60 commandos, a specialised anti-Naxal unit, following which the security personnel retaliated, a release from the office of Gadchiroli”s superintendent of police (SP) said.

After firing from both sides for about an hour, the rebelsfled from the spot leaving behind their belongings.

During a search of the area, the police found a 303 rifle with magazine, three pressure cooker bombs, Naxal uniforms, two solar plates, wire bundles and daily use items, the release said.

The explosives were later destroyed by the bomb detection and disposal squad, it said.

The police also said they suspect that one Naxalite was injured in the firing.

Gadchiroli”s SP Ankit Goyal said the anti-Naxal operation has been intensified in the area.



