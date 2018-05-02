Maharashtra reports 17864 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Maharashtra registered the highest one-day spike of Covid 19 cases yesterday as the state recorded 17864 new cases taking the cumulative total to over 23 lakh. AIR correspondent reports that Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope met Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in Delhi and demanded immediate supply of adequate vaccines to control the growing number of corona cases in the state.

He said the state aims to vaccinate about 1.77 crore people in the priority group with the first dose by May and the second dose by June. For this, he said 2.20 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine is required. Tope, therefore requested the centre to supply 20 lakh vaccines every week to Maharashtra.

On the otherhand, National President of Republican Party of India and Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athavale has appealed followers of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, not to crowd at Mahad’s Chavdar Lake in Raigad district on 20th March this year due to the rising cases of coronavirus in the state.

Mahad Satyagraha or Chavdar Tale Satyagraha was a movement led by B. R. Ambedkar on 20 March 1927 to allow dalits to use water in a public tank in Mahad.

Meanwhile, Nagpur is witnessing a spike in Covid-19 Cases. AIR correspondent reports that the administration has imposed strict restrictions to control the situation. On Tuesday 2,587 corona cases have been found in Nagpur city. This is the fourth consecutive day of registering cases over 2 thousand.

In Nagpur city, a complete lockdown has been declared till March 21st within the municipal and the Police Commissionerate area where certain relaxations have also been given to industries and march end activities. But observing the sudden spike in cases, the district administration has given permission to open vegetable, milk and other daily need shops in Lockdown period till 1:00 in afternoon only.

Arrangements have also been made for Covid vaccination at 17 government hospitals and 55 private hospital vaccination centers located in Nagpur.

The recovery rate of Nagpur district is 86 point 62%. Yesterday 18 people died due to Corona and the number of deaths in Nagpur district has now increased to 4,489.