Maharashtra Registers Less Than 50,000 Cases For Fifth Straight Day

Records 850 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Thursday registered 42,582 fresh cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and 850 deaths which took the total tally in the state to 5,269,292 while the death toll reached 78,857. A total of 250,398 people were tested in the state in the past 24 hours and the total number of recoveries in the state stood at 4,654,731 as 54,535 people were discharged, the bulletin showed.

On Thursday, Mumbai reported 1,952 cases and 68 deaths which took the total number of cases in the city to 683,185 and the death toll to 14,040. On Wednesday, Mumbai added 2,104 new Covid-19 cases and 66 fatalities.

Maharashtra has been one of the worst COVID-affected states in India. Maharashtra on Wednesday 46,781 new cases and 816 related deaths. On Tuesday, the state reported 40,956 cases while on Monday, 37,236 new cases were logged by the state.

With the aim to contain the spread of the infection, the Maharashtra government on Thursday extended the ongoing restrictions in the state till June 1, 7am. The existing lockdown in the state was supposed to end on May 15.



