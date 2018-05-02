Maharashtra portfolio allocation: Anil Deshmukh is the new state home minister

Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra cleared allocation of portfolios to its ministers on Saturday evening. Deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar has been allocated the finance ministry. NCP leader Anil Deshmukh is the new state home minister.

Senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has been given the responsibility of urban development ministry.

In the Congress, Balasaheb Thorat has been allocated the revenue department while former CM Ashok Chavan will handle the public works department.

CABINET MINISTERS

Ajit Pawar: Finance and planning

Anil Deshmukh: Home

Eknath Shinde: Urban development and MSRDC

Balasaheb Thorat: Revenue

Ashok Chavan: Public works department

Subhash Desai: Industries, mining

Jayant Patil: Water resources (irrigation)

Chhagan Bhujbal: Food and civil supplies

Dilip Walse-Patil: Excise and labour

Jitendra Awhad: Housing

Dhananjay Munde: Social Justice

Nitin Raut: Energy

Rajesh Tope: Public health

Balasaheb Patil: Cooperation and agriculture marketing

Dada Bhuse: Agriculture

Vijay Wadettiwar: OBC welfare

Hasan Mushrif: Rural development

Varsha Gaikwad: School Education

Uday Samant: Higher and technical education

Amit Deshmukh: Medical education

Rajendra Shingne: Food and drugs administration

Nawab Malik: Skill development and minority affairs

Sunil Kedar: Dairy development, animal husbandry

Sanjay Rathod: Forests

Gulabrao Patil: Water supply and sanitation

Sandipan Bhumre: EGS, Horticulture

Yashomati Thakur: Women and child welfare

Anil Parab: Transport and parliamentary affairs

KC Padvi: Tribal development department

Shankarrao Gadakh: Water conservation

Aslam Shaikh: Textiles, ports, fisheries

Aaditya Thackeray: Environment, tourism, protocol

MINISTERS OF STATE

Satej Patil: Home (cities)

Shambhuraj Desai: Home (rural), finance

Abdul Sattar: Revenue

Prajakt Tanpure: Urban development

Bachchu Kadu: Water resources, school education

Vishwajit Kadam: Cooperation, agriculture

Dattatraya Bharne: GAD, forests

Aditi Tatkare: Industries, information and public relations

Sanjay Bansode: Environment, MSRDC

Rajendra Patil Yadravkar: Public health