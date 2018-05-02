Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Maharashtra portfolio allocation: Anil Deshmukh is the new state home minister

    Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra cleared allocation of portfolios to its ministers on Saturday evening. Deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar has been allocated the finance ministry. NCP leader Anil Deshmukh is the new state home minister.

    Senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has been given the responsibility of urban development ministry.

    In the Congress, Balasaheb Thorat has been allocated the revenue department while former CM Ashok Chavan will handle the public works department.

    CABINET MINISTERS

    Ajit Pawar: Finance and planning

    Anil Deshmukh: Home

    Eknath Shinde: Urban development and MSRDC

    Balasaheb Thorat: Revenue

    Ashok Chavan: Public works department

    Subhash Desai: Industries, mining

    Jayant Patil: Water resources (irrigation)

    Chhagan Bhujbal: Food and civil supplies

    Dilip Walse-Patil: Excise and labour

    Jitendra Awhad: Housing

    Dhananjay Munde: Social Justice

    Nitin Raut: Energy

    Rajesh Tope: Public health

    Balasaheb Patil: Cooperation and agriculture marketing

    Dada Bhuse: Agriculture

    Vijay Wadettiwar: OBC welfare

    Hasan Mushrif: Rural development

    Varsha Gaikwad: School Education

    Uday Samant: Higher and technical education

    Amit Deshmukh: Medical education

    Rajendra Shingne: Food and drugs administration

    Nawab Malik: Skill development and minority affairs

    Sunil Kedar: Dairy development, animal husbandry

    Sanjay Rathod: Forests

    Gulabrao Patil: Water supply and sanitation

    Sandipan Bhumre: EGS, Horticulture

    Yashomati Thakur: Women and child welfare

    Anil Parab: Transport and parliamentary affairs

    KC Padvi: Tribal development department

    Shankarrao Gadakh: Water conservation

    Aslam Shaikh: Textiles, ports, fisheries

    Aaditya Thackeray: Environment, tourism, protocol

    MINISTERS OF STATE

    Satej Patil: Home (cities)

    Shambhuraj Desai: Home (rural), finance

    Abdul Sattar: Revenue

    Prajakt Tanpure: Urban development

    Bachchu Kadu: Water resources, school education

    Vishwajit Kadam: Cooperation, agriculture

    Dattatraya Bharne: GAD, forests

    Aditi Tatkare: Industries, information and public relations

    Sanjay Bansode: Environment, MSRDC

    Rajendra Patil Yadravkar: Public health

