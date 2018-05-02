Maharashtra portfolio allocation: Anil Deshmukh is the new state home minister
Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra cleared allocation of portfolios to its ministers on Saturday evening. Deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar has been allocated the finance ministry. NCP leader Anil Deshmukh is the new state home minister.
Senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has been given the responsibility of urban development ministry.
In the Congress, Balasaheb Thorat has been allocated the revenue department while former CM Ashok Chavan will handle the public works department.
CABINET MINISTERS
Ajit Pawar: Finance and planning
Anil Deshmukh: Home
Eknath Shinde: Urban development and MSRDC
Balasaheb Thorat: Revenue
Ashok Chavan: Public works department
Subhash Desai: Industries, mining
Jayant Patil: Water resources (irrigation)
Chhagan Bhujbal: Food and civil supplies
Dilip Walse-Patil: Excise and labour
Jitendra Awhad: Housing
Dhananjay Munde: Social Justice
Nitin Raut: Energy
Rajesh Tope: Public health
Balasaheb Patil: Cooperation and agriculture marketing
Dada Bhuse: Agriculture
Vijay Wadettiwar: OBC welfare
Hasan Mushrif: Rural development
Varsha Gaikwad: School Education
Uday Samant: Higher and technical education
Amit Deshmukh: Medical education
Rajendra Shingne: Food and drugs administration
Nawab Malik: Skill development and minority affairs
Sunil Kedar: Dairy development, animal husbandry
Sanjay Rathod: Forests
Gulabrao Patil: Water supply and sanitation
Sandipan Bhumre: EGS, Horticulture
Yashomati Thakur: Women and child welfare
Anil Parab: Transport and parliamentary affairs
KC Padvi: Tribal development department
Shankarrao Gadakh: Water conservation
Aslam Shaikh: Textiles, ports, fisheries
Aaditya Thackeray: Environment, tourism, protocol
MINISTERS OF STATE
Satej Patil: Home (cities)
Shambhuraj Desai: Home (rural), finance
Abdul Sattar: Revenue
Prajakt Tanpure: Urban development
Bachchu Kadu: Water resources, school education
Vishwajit Kadam: Cooperation, agriculture
Dattatraya Bharne: GAD, forests
Aditi Tatkare: Industries, information and public relations
Sanjay Bansode: Environment, MSRDC
Rajendra Patil Yadravkar: Public health