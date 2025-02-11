Maharashtra Police Wins First All India Police T20 Cricket Tournament (West Zone)

Surat: The Maharashtra Police cricket team has clinched the championship title in the first-ever All India Police T20 Cricket Tournament (West Zone) organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), New Delhi. In a thrilling final match, Maharashtra Police defeated Madhya Pradesh Police to secure a historic victory.

The prestigious tournament, hosted by the All India Police Sports Control Board, New Delhi, featured nine teams from the western region:

Maharashtra (MH)

Madhya Pradesh (MP)

Gujarat (GJ)

Rajasthan (RJ)

Goa (GOA)

Daman & Diu (DAMAN & DIU)

Bihar (BH)

CISF

CRPF

The grand finale took place in Surat on February 11, 2025, where Madhya Pradesh won the toss and opted to bat first. They posted a total of 126/8 in 20 overs. The Maharashtra team displayed exceptional cricketing skills and successfully chased the target, securing a well-deserved championship win.

Nagpur’s Proud Representation

Nagpur’s Ajni Police Station’s Sub-Inspector Ankit Ambepwar was part of the victorious Maharashtra squad. His contribution, along with his teammates’ efforts, played a crucial role in the team’s triumph.

With this remarkable victory, the Maharashtra Police team has now qualified for the All India T20 National Cricket Tournament, which will be held in Delhi.

The Maharashtra Police’s victory has been widely celebrated across the state. Expressing his pride, PSI Ankit Ambepwar from Ajni Police Station, Nagpur, said:

“Our team played exceptionally well and fought till the very end to secure this win. This victory was a collective effort, and we are proud to have brought glory to the Maharashtra Police Department.”