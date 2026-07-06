Maharashtra on high alert as heavy rain triggers landslides, disrupts road, rail traffic

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Mumbai: With torrential rain battering several parts of Maharashtra and triggering landslides, flooding and widespread disruption, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday placed all district administrations on high alert and directed authorities to intensify rescue, relief and restoration efforts across the state.

The announcement came after the Chief Minister chaired a high-level review meeting at the State Disaster Control Room in Mantralaya to assess the impact of incessant rainfall and monitor the preparedness of various agencies. Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan and senior government officials attended the meeting.

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Addressing a press conference later, Fadnavis said Mumbai had witnessed an extraordinary spell of rain, receiving nearly its entire monthly rainfall quota in just four days.

Despite the intense downpour, he credited the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for preventing major waterlogging in the city through continuous monitoring and emergency response measures.

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“Mumbai Metro services are operating normally, although some disruptions have been reported on the suburban railway network. Bus services continue to function as usual,” the Chief Minister said.

Work-from-home advisory

Considering the severe weather conditions, the state government announced a work-from-home advisory for offices and appealed to citizens to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary.

Fadnavis said Sunday’s weather was marked by unusually strong winds, which uprooted nearly 300 trees across Mumbai and adjoining areas.

He warned that wind speeds of 50 to 70 kmph were expected to continue, increasing the risk of falling trees and structural damage.

“This is why we have advised people to work from home and avoid unnecessary travel,” he said.

Cloudburst warning

The Chief Minister also drew attention to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning predicting the possibility of a cloudburst in the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar region on July 7.

In response, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been strategically redeployed to vulnerable areas to ensure swift emergency response.

According to Fadnavis, heavy rainfall is expected to persist until July 8, prompting authorities to keep district administrations on maximum alert.

The heavy rain severely affected transport connectivity between Mumbai and Pune after landslides struck the ghat section.

Large boulders rolled onto railway tracks, disrupting train movement, while a major landslide forced the temporary closure of both the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune Highway.

Restoration work began immediately after the incident.

Officials said traffic has been partially restored, with three lanes on the Mumbai-to-Pune carriageway of the expressway reopened, while one lane remains operational in the Pune-to-Mumbai direction.

Authorities are working round the clock to restore full connectivity.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office said the Palghar district and the Konkan region remain under a Red Alert for July 7 due to the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall.

As a precautionary measure, nearly 500 residents in Palghar have been shifted to safer locations.

Rescue teams continue to monitor vulnerable villages and low-lying areas prone to flooding and landslides.

The government has also appealed to devotees to avoid travelling to Alandi, where the Indrayani River is in spate.

All four bridges providing access to the pilgrimage town have been submerged, making entry unsafe. Authorities have urged pilgrims to postpone their visit until water levels recede.

With heavy rain, gusty winds and landslides continuing to impact several districts, the state government has directed all emergency response agencies to remain on standby and respond swiftly to any developing situation, while urging citizens to follow official advisories and avoid unnecessary travel until weather conditions improve.

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