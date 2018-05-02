Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut visits cyclone Tauktae-affected areas in Palghar

MUMBAI: Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut on Friday visited cyclone Tauktae-affected areas of tribal dominated Palghar district to assess the situation.

The power distribution network has been hit hard by the cyclone.

Raut inspected the affected areas and instructed the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) officials to undertake the restoration work on a war-footing.

The officials informed him that the restoration of power in Palghar district will be completed by Saturday morning.

Barring Palghar, power supply has been restored in all the other areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Around 13 lakh consumers faced outages in the entire region — parts of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Vasai, Pen etc — due to cyclone Tauktae.

During his visit, Raut inspected the ongoing work of the high-tension power line at a creek near Vasai and inspected ongoing repairing work at Shirsad Fata.

He also inspected transformer repairing work near Dandekar college in Palghar.



