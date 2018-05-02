Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Apr 23rd, 2020
    National News

    Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad tests positive for Covid-19

    Mumbai: Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad has tested positive for deadly novel coronavirus. The 54-year-old legislator had admitted himself to a private hospital in Thane for a precautionary check-up.

    Before that, he was under home quarantined along with 15 members of his family for a week as some of his security staff tested had positive for the novel coronavirus. It is suspected that the MLA came in contact with the virus after meeting a police officer, who later tested positive.

    The MLA had tested negative for the virus before April 13.

