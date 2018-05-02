Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad tests positive for Covid-19

Mumbai: Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad has tested positive for deadly novel coronavirus. The 54-year-old legislator had admitted himself to a private hospital in Thane for a precautionary check-up.

Before that, he was under home quarantined along with 15 members of his family for a week as some of his security staff tested had positive for the novel coronavirus. It is suspected that the MLA came in contact with the virus after meeting a police officer, who later tested positive.

The MLA had tested negative for the virus before April 13.