    Published On : Mon, Jan 6th, 2020
    National News / News 2

    Maharashtra: Massive fire in Mumbai building; eight injured

    Mumbai: Eight people were injured after a major fire broke out in a commercial building in Kamathipura locality of Mumbai on Monday, a fire brigade official said. One of the injured persons was reported to be critical, he said.

    The blaze erupted around 9.15 am in the ground plus one-storey China Building, located in Baghdadi compound of Kamathipura area in central Mumbai, he said. The structure has various commercial units and some people were also residing in it.

    “Eight people have been rushed to Nair Hospital. It was a level-3 (major) fire,” he said, adding that efforts were on to douse the flames. A 70-year-old man, who was among those injured, was reported to be in a critical condition, he said.

