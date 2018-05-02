Maharashtra lockdown likely to extend after April 14

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the government in Maharashtra is planning to extend the 21-day lockdown period beyond April 14. In the last few days, the state has experienced a surge in Coronavirus positive cases. As per the Union Health Minister, Mumbai is likely to remain under lockdown even after the 21-day period gets over.

Indian PM Modi announced the nationwide lockdown on March 25, which is supposed to end on April 14. During this time, all the services have been closed, except for a few essentials. But the Maharashtra government statement is a clear indication thatf the lockdown in the state might extend beyond April 14. However, the final decision will be taken around April 12.

Meanwhile, the government has also deployed drones across the state to keep an eye on the overall movement amid lockdown. Two to three Drones have been deployed in every district to monitor movements of streets.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray addressing the State https://t.co/uu9f6xruJ4 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 4, 2020

As of now, Maharashtra has the highest COVID-19 positive cases in India, raising government’s concerns. Drones and police patrolling are two of the prime measures that the government has taken to deal with containment in crowded places.

According to current data, Maharashtra has 781 positive virus cases, among which 190 cases are from Mumbai and 45 people have lost their lives to the virus. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country has touched 4314. As per the Health Ministry, 118 people have died of Coronavirus across India.