Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran Chief Engineer Caught Taking Bribe in Nagpur ACB Trap

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a major anti-corruption operation, the Nagpur unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Maharashtra, caught a Chief Engineer of the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹30,000.

The accused official, identified as Subhash Baban Bhujbal, was serving as Chief Engineer at the regional office of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran in Nagpur. The trap was successfully executed on June 10, 2026, at the department’s office premises.

According to ACB officials, the complainant is a registered contractor who had submitted the necessary documents for the renewal of a government-related license required for executing official works. It is alleged that the Chief Engineer demanded a bribe of ₹30,000 to process the renewal application.

Gold Rate June 10 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 48,200 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,37,600 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,33,400/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Following a complaint, the ACB conducted a verification of the allegations and subsequently laid a trap. During the operation, the official was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount at his office.

Officials stated that further legal proceedings are underway, and action is being initiated to register a case at the concerned police station under relevant provisions of the law.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has urged citizens to report any instance of bribery or illegal demands by government officials so that prompt action can be taken against corrupt practices.

Advertisement

नागपुर में एमडी ड्रग्स की बड़ी खेप पकड़ी गई; करीब 111 ग्राम... नागपुर: वेतन घोटाले की जांच की मांग #nagpurnews #nmc #ubtshivsena #ghotala LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY प्रफुल्ल गुडधे पाटिल : महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दों पर कांग्रेस की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस #nagpurnews... नागपुर में अवैध शराब फैक्ट्री पर क्राइम ब्रांच का छापा.. #nagpurnews #crime... नागपुर: फिल्म का मुनाफा किसानों के बच्चों हेतु #nagpurnews #MaharashtraNews #PravinTarde #deoolband

×