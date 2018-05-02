Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Maharashtra issues guidelines for employees after offices open in phased manner

    Mumbai : Maharashtra Government on Sunday issued guidelines for its employees to avoid the spread of coronavirus infection after the government offices are being opened in a phased manner. “All employees and visitors at the government offices will be screened by a thermal scanner before entering the premises. All employees will have to wear a 3-ply or surgical mask while working in the office all the time,” said the state government in its order.

    “Windows of the offices will be kept open throughout the day for ventilation. The employee would have to maintain three feet distance from other employees while working,” it added. In other instructions, the government said: “Employees are advised not to touch their nose, eye and mouth to avoid infection.

    The lift buttons shall be sanitised thrice in a day with sodium hypochlorite.” “All other office equipment like printer, scanner, computer, etc shall be sanitised with an alcohol-based sanitiser,” it added. The government further said that employees and officers shall not use overcrowded vehicles for office use.

