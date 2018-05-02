Maharashtra extends Covid-19 lockdown till 30 June with some relaxations

Nagpur/Mumbai: A day after the government announced the extension of nationwide lockdown till 30 June with several relaxations for the citizens in a phased unlocking plan, Maharashtra government announced that it has extended the Covid-19 lockdown till 30 June, 2020.

Along with that, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government also stated that movement of individuals to remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am except for essential activities.

In its revised guidelines in accordance to the Centre’s Unlock plan 1.0, the state said that in phase 1, which will commence from 3 June, all government offices will be permitted to operate with 15% strength or minimum 15 members, whichever is more.

It also said that from 5 June, all markets, market areas and shops, except malls and market complexes, are allowed to function on odd-even basis from 9 am to 5 pm.

It also said that individual physical exercises shall be permitted in open public spaces including beaches, playgrounds, gardens and promenades between 5 am and 7 pm. This will be allowed only at nearby places and no long-distance travel will be permitted, it said.

In its ‘Mission Begin Again’ plans, Maharashtra government also added, “Activities related to self-employed people like plumbers, electricians etc will be permitted with social distancing norms and usage of sanitsation and masks.”

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday announced that the lockdown will continue in containment zones till 30 June and only essential activities will be allowed in those areas.

“Lockdown shall continue to remain in force in the containment zones till 30 June. In the containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed.

There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services.

In the containment zones, there shall be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions, as required,” MHA said in its guidelines for Unlock 1

It also issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of “all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning 1 June, 2020.”