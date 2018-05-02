Maharashtra IPS Officer, Atul Kulkarni penned down a book on Post Independence India

Atul Vikas Kulkarni, an IPS officer of Maharashtra known for his community policing initiatives, has written a book on Post Independence India for Civil Services Aspirants. “Students keep asking me about the strategy to crack Civil Service examination. Most of them express concerns regarding the availability of the study materials, especially on the newly added topics in the syllabus of UPSC.

This concern of the students served as the main driver for me to write a book on Post Independence India”, says Kulkarni. According to him, the book, published by OakBridge Publishing, will serve as a comprehensive reference for Post- Independence consolidation and students can rely completely on the book for the preparation of the topics related to post independence.

Kulkarni informed that, in consonance with the latest patten of the Civil Services examination, the book deals with the developments that took place in India after 1947. In order to facilitate better understanding, the book attempts to provide a brief background that shaped the nature of the Indian politics in the years following independence. The book also outlines the challenges faced by India at the eve of Independence. Starting from the linguistic reorganisation of the Indian states, the book delves deep into the regimes of various Prime ministers and their interventions in nation building.

He also outlined that the mind-maps, provided at the end of every chapter and the focussed coverage of the topics, make the book unique and better than any other exiting books on the subject. When asked about finding time of writing book amid his hectic schedule, Kulkarni provides the credit to his mother Mrs. Sandhya Kulkarni and his wife Mahima Mattur, who have acted as a constant source of inspiration for him. He has also expressed his gratitude towards his friends Swaroop Sharma, Yashi Raka, Govind Ray and his mentor Mr. Arun Kumble. The book will be launched in the market by mid of April. It is open for pre-order on Amazon through the link:

https://www.amazon.in/Post-Independence-India-Atul-Kulkarni/dp/9389176557/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=atul+kulkarni+ips&qid=1585041677&s=books&sr=1-1

Kulkarni is an officer of 2015 batch and is presently posted as Addl. SP of Gondia. In his earlier assignment, he was ASP of Bhayander (Thane), where he is credited with taking effective measures for women-safety and implementing successful initiatives for community policing. Prior to joining the police service, Kulkarni has pursed his post-graduation in Urban Policy and Governance from Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and was closely associated with various social welfare organisations.