Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Mar 24th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Govt extends tax deadlines, no COVID-19 package

    Giving relief to citizens unable to meet deadlines due to coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the last date for filing of income tax return for FY2018-19 has been extended to June 30. Also, interest rate on delayed payment has been cut to 9 per cent from 12 per cent, she said.

    The government has also extended the last date for linking PAN with unique biometric ID Aadhaar to June 30 from March 31. Giving details of the extension of dates to help citizen cope with the lockdown, she said the Vivad se Vishwas tax dispute resolution scheme has been extended by three months to June 30. Those availing the scheme by the extended deadline will not have to pay 10 per cent interest on the principal amount. Also, due dates for issuing various notices under the Income Tax Act have also been extended.

    She also said customs clearance is now an essential service, till June 30th, 2020 it will be working 24/7. The mandatory requirement of holding board meetings is being relaxed by a period of 60 days, this relaxation is for the next two quarters.

    Happening Nagpur
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    Video: Empty streets,transportation closed as Nagpur overwhelmingly support ‘Janata Curfew’
    Video: Empty streets,transportation closed as Nagpur overwhelmingly support ‘Janata Curfew’
    Nagpur Crime News
    Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur
    Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Maharashtra News
    कोरोनाच्या प्रभावामुळे तीर्थक्षेत्र अंबाळा येथील धार्मिक विधी व दशक्रिया बंद
    कोरोनाच्या प्रभावामुळे तीर्थक्षेत्र अंबाळा येथील धार्मिक विधी व दशक्रिया बंद
    स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षनाणे विहिरी आणि भिंती केल्या सुंदर
    स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षनाणे विहिरी आणि भिंती केल्या सुंदर
    Hindi News
    Hantavirus: क्या कोराना वायरस की ही तरह है हंतावायरस? चीन में मौत के बाद सता रहा महामारी बनने का डर
    Hantavirus: क्या कोराना वायरस की ही तरह है हंतावायरस? चीन में मौत के बाद सता रहा महामारी बनने का डर
    कोरोना की रोकथाम के लिए जनजागृति हेतु नागपुर मे कोरोना वायरस पर नियंत्रण करने के लिए जगह जगह मुहीम शुरू
    कोरोना की रोकथाम के लिए जनजागृति हेतु नागपुर मे कोरोना वायरस पर नियंत्रण करने के लिए जगह जगह मुहीम शुरू
    Trending News
    492 COVID-19 cases in India, 9 deaths
    492 COVID-19 cases in India, 9 deaths
    Uddhav Thackeray imposes curfew in entire Maharashtra
    Uddhav Thackeray imposes curfew in entire Maharashtra
    Featured News
    Practice self-quarantine or face action, Addl Commissioner Bharne to citizens
    Practice self-quarantine or face action, Addl Commissioner Bharne to citizens
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    Trending In Nagpur
    Maharashtra IPS Officer, Atul Kulkarni penned down a book on Post Independence India
    Maharashtra IPS Officer, Atul Kulkarni penned down a book on Post Independence India
    स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षनाणे विहिरी आणि भिंती केल्या सुंदर
    स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षनाणे विहिरी आणि भिंती केल्या सुंदर
    Maharashtra: Asked to wait, Bhandara Police sews its own masks
    Maharashtra: Asked to wait, Bhandara Police sews its own masks
    Nagpur : कोरोना विषाणू संदर्भ:: माहिती : 24/3/20
    Nagpur : कोरोना विषाणू संदर्भ:: माहिती : 24/3/20
    नागरिकांना सुविधा प्रदान करण्यास मनपा तत्पर : आयुक्त मुंढे
    नागरिकांना सुविधा प्रदान करण्यास मनपा तत्पर : आयुक्त मुंढे
    कर्फ़्यू से ऑनलाइन फ़ूड आपूर्तिकर्ता मजे में
    कर्फ़्यू से ऑनलाइन फ़ूड आपूर्तिकर्ता मजे में
    COVIDIOTS Are Punished by Police Officials for Roaming on the Streets in Nagpur
    COVIDIOTS Are Punished by Police Officials for Roaming on the Streets in Nagpur
    कामगारांचे वेतन कपात करु नये पालकमंत्री डॉ. नितीन राऊत यांचे आवाहन
    कामगारांचे वेतन कपात करु नये पालकमंत्री डॉ. नितीन राऊत यांचे आवाहन
    रस्त्यांवरील बांधकाम साहित्य तातडीने उचलण्याचे आदेश
    रस्त्यांवरील बांधकाम साहित्य तातडीने उचलण्याचे आदेश
    ‘कोरोना’ रुग्णांच्या सेवेसाठी पुढाकार घ्या!
    ‘कोरोना’ रुग्णांच्या सेवेसाठी पुढाकार घ्या!
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145