    Published On : Tue, Jun 2nd, 2020
    Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 delayed further, 12th Class Results unlikely by 10th June

    Mumbai: Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 Delayed: As per the reports, Maharashtra 12th Result 2020 for HSC students is likely to be delayed further, as the evaluation work has not been completed yet. Earlier, Maharashtra Govt was planning to declare MSBSHSE HSC Result 2020 by 10th June, but looking at the current circumstances that seem highly unlikely.

    As per local media reports, Maharashtra State Education Minister hinted a delay in the declaration of Maharashtra HSC Result 2020. Reports also indicate that the delay in the announcement of Maharashtra 12th Result 2020 is primarily being caused due to the late start of the paper checking or evaluation process in the state due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 in 1st Week of July?
    Reports also indicate that the Maharashtra HSC Results 2020 can be delayed by nearly 1 month and students should expect the results to be announced in First week of July 2020. As per a news report carried by Mumbai Live website, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has confirmed that 12th or HSC Board Exam Results would be delayed and won’t be releasing on June 10, 2020.

    Evaluation Work Began on 18th May
    Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has confirmed that the evaluation work for Maharashtra 12th Result 2020 commenced on 18th May 2020 and is being closely monitored by the state government and the board. The board currently is involved in process of collection of answer sheets from post offices and the centres to be sent to the teachers for evaluation.

    Once evaluation work is completed, the board will take around a week’s time to process the result data and announce the result by 1st week of July 2020. Earlier in May, Maharashtra Board announced that it has decided to cancel the one pending paper of Geography subject. The board would be awarding average marks to all students in that paper.

