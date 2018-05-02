Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    India will definitely get its growth back: PM

    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that coronavirus may have slowed the Indian economy, but we will definitely get our growth back.

    Addressing the CII’s annual session via video conference, the PM said, “We have to take tough steps to fight coronavirus and also take steps to take care of the economy.”

    “Strengthening the economy one of top priorities alongside fighting coronavirus and the government has taken decisions that will help the country in long run,” he said.

    Modi said that getting growth back has started with Unlock 1.0 and expressed confidence in India’s capabilities and crisis management

    In his speech, he also stressed on five “I”s to get India back to the high growth trajectory.

    “To bring India back on track for fast-paced growth five things are very important: Intent, Inclusion, Investment, Infrastructure, Innovation,” he said.

