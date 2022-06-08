Maharashtra HSC 12th result : Girls again outshine boys! 96.52% students passed in Nagpur

Advertisement
Nagpur: Girls, yet again, outperformed boys in the Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC-Class XII) examination, the results of which were declared here on Wednesday.
While the Maharashtra Board recorded 94.22% pass percentage, 96.52% students succeeded in Nagpur division.
Advertisement
Total 14,49,664 students registered for the exam. Out of them, 14,39,731 students appeared and 13,56,604 passed the exams,
The pass percentage of girls was 95.35% while that of boys was 93.29%.
At 90.91% Mumbai recorded lowest result in the State.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement