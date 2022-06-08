Published On : Wed, Jun 8th, 2022

Maharashtra HSC 12th result : Girls again outshine boys! 96.52% students passed in Nagpur

Nagpur: Girls, yet again, outperformed boys in the Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC-Class XII) examination, the results of which were declared here on Wednesday.

While the Maharashtra Board recorded 94.22% pass percentage, 96.52% students succeeded in Nagpur division.

Total 14,49,664 students registered for the exam. Out of them, 14,39,731 students appeared and 13,56,604 passed the exams,

The pass percentage of girls was 95.35% while that of boys was 93.29%.

At 90.91% Mumbai recorded lowest result in the State.

