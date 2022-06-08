It’s a world Record! Raj Path Infracon enters Guinness Book of World Records

Advertisement

Amravati/Akola: The nation in general and the Amravati division in particular have a great international honour today.There is a glorious world record today on the Amravati – Akola highway No.53.This prestigious honour is for nonstop paving of bituminous road for 109.88 hours. The cumulative stretch of four lanes of cumulative 80.400 Kms of all the four lanes of this road is paved for from 0727 hrs on dt.3 rd June to 7 th June evening 0920Hrs.

This unique feat in the field of road construction is achieved by Raj Path Infracon Pvt Ltd.

Braving the scorching heat in Vidarbha region, the collective efforts of Raj Path Infracon teammates on Tuesday night achieved the unique milestone which will be cherished by every Indian across the globe. Raj Path Infracon became the first Indian Construction company to enter the Guinness Book of World Record under the category of ‘longest paving of Bituminous Concrete Road’ on Amravati-Akola National Highway NH6 (NH53).

Following the five-days-long dedicated team-effort, on Tuesday night at around 1155 PM a Guinness World Record was announced for Raj Path Infracon. A team of 728 numbers highly motivated personnel, armed with advanced, high-tech machines in their arsenal, made this project possible were in tears of joy.Surprisingly,the manpower had been super blend of personnel from all over the India,apart from sizeable number of local people.The site thus was nothing but a replication of ‘mini Bharat’.

The Raj Path Infracon team bursted crackers and chanted slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, “Vande Mataram”, “Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji”, Raj Path! Raj Path! Raj Path! to express their utter joy.

By accomplishing the milestone of Guinness Record, Raj Path Infracon has not only brought Amravati-Akola on the World Map but also carved the unique and glorious history in the field of road construction to commemorate the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. It is a great coincidence that this splendid performance was shown in the land of Dr Panjabrao alias Bhausaheb Deshmukh,the visionary leader and social reformer and the architect of green revolution of India.

While announcing the new Guinness World Record, the Guinness Official Mr.Swapnil Dangrikar, Adjudicator of Guinness Book of records handed over the certificate of records to Mr.Jagadish Kadam, Managing Director of the company and himself a highly experienced, graduate civil Engineer, from CoE Pune . Mr Rajeev Agrawal,Regional Officer of the NHAI was present.He dedicated it to the nation in view of “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav.”

The beaming Managing Director congratulated all the personnel and thanked them profusely for without their co-operation, this adventure was virtually impossible and hence,it is the success of all the employees collectively.

On this occasion, he also declared the bonus of one month salary.

While narrating the highly interesting story behind the project,he stated that the motivation of this project is inculcated from the inspiring character of legendary king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.Thus, the work was carried out by applying the “Shivsutra” ,the formula of Shiwaji Maharaj.Also,the work was monitored round the clock from the specially set up warroom named as “Jawali”,the most challenging battle field in the life of Shiwaji Maharaj.

Incidentally,the highest world record in the Guinness Book was surpassed on the day of Coronation of Shiwaji Maharaj i.e. 6th June. Entire Mana Camp (the site office premises of the company)was echoed with an applause and cheers on this occasion.

Consequent to this, Union Minister of Road Transport and Shipping Mr Nitin Gadkari addressed the media through video link.

While carrying out this gigantic work, the company strictly followed the norms of quality and safety, as per standards laid down by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The personnel of NHAI were continuously monitoring this process and ensuring the quality and safety. The company had also set up the well equipped quality assurance laboratory at site itself with necessary equipment and the team of quality control engineers and technicians. Apart from this, the company management had deployed the team of safety engineers who ensured that the work carried out safely and without any untoward incident.

Under the guidance of safety engineer, the team 20 persons worked hard to ensure the smooth and uninterrupted traffic on another side of the road.Barring ineruptions of few minutes due to unavoidable constraints or indisciplined heavy vehicle drivers, the flow of traffic was perfectly smooth,by and large,despite so many constraints.

The team of Guinness Book of World records also had a continuous watch on the overall work being done.

A highly motivated team of 728 well tranined personbel under the leadership of Mr.Pankaj Dixit,Project Manager, armed with high-tech machines comprising of — Hot Mix Plants (4 Nos.), Wheel Loader (4 Nos.), Paver (1 No.), PTR machine( 1No.) Mobile Feeder (1 No.), Tandem Roller (6 No.), Hyva (105 Nos.) , Pneumatic Tyre Roller (2 Nos.), Broomer (2 Nos.), Air Compressor (2 Nos.), Water Tanker (6 Nos.), Stationary Crusher – 250 TPH with VSI (2 Nos.), Mobile Crusher (2 Nos.), Excavator (6 Nos.), Backhoe Loader (6 Nos.), Milling Machine (2 Nos.), Kerb Machine (2 Nos.), Hydra (4 Nos.), LMV (25 Nos.), numerous Diesel Generator sets and mobile lighting sets toiled hard and nonstop for 109.88 hours without a stoppage of even a minute.They worked round the clock,in three-shifts to achieve the Guinness World Record.

To ensure a smooth process, Raj Path Infracon established well-equipped shelters, along with cooling facilities; a clean, hygienic and well equipped kitchen,heavy machines repair team of TATA and Writgen and petrol/Diesel pumps at the site.

In the past six months, total four layers of specified material were paved on this site. The fifth layer of hot bituminous was paved during the Guinness World Record attempt.

A team of 22 experts, approved by the Guinness Book of World Records, was monitoring the work continuously,in all the three shifts . These experts included surveyors, advocates, time-keepers, road engineering experts and deans of reputed colleges.

The common people of Amravati region and many VIPs expressed their happiness as the work was lingering since last decade and people had to face lot of hardships. The people and political leaders have expected the expedition of other long pending road works, on similar lines.

