Maharashtra Guv hosts special dinner for Bhutan’s King at Raj Bhavan

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, on Tuesday evening, hosted a special dinner in honour of Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck who is currently touring India.

The Bhutanese King was welcomed in a ceremonial way by Guv and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Raj Bhavan.

Several senior officials from Bhutan and Maharashtra governments were present at the event.

King Wangchuck also met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Trident Hotel in Mumbai and the latter presented him with a Lord Ganeha idol and statue of Shivaji Maharaj as a memento.

The CMO in their media statement said that CM Shinde expressed a desire to further strenghten bilateral relations between India and Bhutan.

He also assured that the Maharashtra government would provide all necessary support for this purpose, the statement added.

Prior to starting Maharashtra leg of his eight-day India visit, the Bhutanese King met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

