Maharashtra Govt Spends ₹47 Lakh to Reclaim Raghuji Bhonsle’s Sword

​The Maharashtra government has allocated ₹47 lakh to acquire a ceremonial sword believed to have belonged to Raghuji Bhonsle, a prominent 18th-century Maratha ruler. This initiative is part of the state’s broader efforts to reclaim and preserve its historical artifacts.​

The sword, currently housed in a London museum, is considered a significant symbol of Maratha heritage. State Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has emphasized the importance of bringing back such artifacts to honor the legacy of Maratha warriors.

The government is also in discussions with the central authorities and the UK government to facilitate the return of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s ‘Jagdamba’ sword, aiming to have it back in Maharashtra by 2024 to commemorate the 350th anniversary of Shivaji’s coronation .​

These endeavors reflect Maharashtra’s commitment to preserving its rich cultural history and making it accessible to the public.​

