Kashmiri Student Assaulted in Nagpur

Nagpur: A Kashmiri student pursuing a pharmacy degree in Nagpur was allegedly assaulted by a group of local residents in the Kamptee area on Sunday evening, police confirmed on Tuesday. The Jammu & Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene in the matter.

According to police, the victim and his friend—both first-year Bachelor of Pharmacy students from Jammu and Doda—were returning to their hostel when the incident occurred. One of them had stopped to relieve himself, while the other waited nearby. A group of locals approached the waiting student and began questioning him about his identity and origin. When he was unable to respond clearly, they allegedly began beating him.

The second student returned and explained that they were students at a local college, after which the assailants reportedly backed off. Despite the seriousness of the incident, no formal police complaint has been filed by the victim so far, officials said.

JKSA national convenor Nasir Khuehami highlighted the incident on social media, describing the attack as unprovoked and carried out by “fringe elements.” He claimed the student was repeatedly slapped, punched in the stomach, and struck on the knees, back, and arms.

In his appeal, Khuehami urged CM Fadnavis, who also handles the state’s home affairs, to take strict action. Following his post, Khuehami received a call from IGP (Law & Order) Manoj Kumar Sharma, who took details of the incident and assured legal action.

The student later told media that he did not believe the attack was motivated by hate but acknowledged that being new to Nagpur, they were unfamiliar with the area. The assault comes amid rising concerns over the safety of Kashmiri students in several parts of India following recent terror-related tensions.

