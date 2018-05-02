Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Mar 14th, 2020

    Maharashtra govt shuts schools and colleges till 31 march after Coronavirus cases surge to 19

    Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government on Saturday announced that all educational institutes will remain shut till 31 March in view of the rise in Coronavirus cases in the state. The decision comes a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act and declared the deadly Coronavirus as an epidemic in the state.

    All public and private schools and colleges will henceforth remain shut until further notice, the Government of Maharashtra notified to the public through a circular.

    Maharashtra has reported 19 cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, and the state government has issued order to shut swimming pools, gyms and theatres till 31st March in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur regions as a precautionary measure against the virus.

    Chief Minister bans mass gathering
    Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray informed in the state assembly that schools will be shut in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad till further notice, except schools that are conducting 10th and 12th standard board exams.

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray banned all mass gatherings in the state, and also appealed to companies to allow ‘work from home’ wherever possible. He advised people to avoid malls, restaurants, and hotels.

    BMC health officials have briefed that four positive cases were detected- 3 in Mumbai, 1 in Thane- after 460 homes were surveyed. This development comes amid India recorded its second death.

