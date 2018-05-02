Maharashtra govt makes mandatory for teachers to go to college for online classes

MUMBAI: As the academic year goes online for the second year on Tuesday, it will be teachers and not students who will be going to schools physically.

The Maharashtra government has issued a circular making it mandatory for 50 per cent teachers from Classes I to IX to go to their schools and conduct online classes. For colleges, 100 per cent attendance of lecturers and professors is mandatory from immediate effect.

Educational institutes in Vidarbha will open on June 26.

For class 10 and 12 teachers, 100 per cent attendance is mandatory at schools and colleges to carry out assessment work to declare Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School (HSC) results For class 10, assessment work is in progress. Teachers have to complete tabulation of marks by June 20.

The results committee in each school has time till June 30 to upload the tabulated marks. The results are expected in mid-July.

For class 12, the marking process is still to be announced by the state.

All clerical staff of educational institutes have also been directed to report to schools from Tuesday.

Lack of trains to get to schools has upset teachers who have to travel long distances to get to work. Teachers do not fall in the essential services category allowed to board trains.

On Monday, teachers across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) had protested by travelling ticketless to schools and voluntarily paying fines to ticket examiners.

Teachers have threatened to intensify their agitation if their demand to board trains are not met.

Teachers are expected to be in school and conduct online classes for children in their homes.

Teachers said that though they have to go to school to conduct online classes, they have to use their own gadgets as many schools still do not have proper internet facilities for e-learning.

Last year, though physical schools did not resume in Mumbai due to Covid-19 surge. Schools in some districts had physical classes for classes IX to XII in November 2020. Attendance was not compulsory and parents consent was obtained to send students to schools.

In Mumbai, some schools directed 50 per cent teachers to be present in schools between September 2020 and March 2021 to conduct online classes.

After the second wave, all schools were shut in end of March.