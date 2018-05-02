    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jun 15th, 2021

    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 46 fresh cases, 3 deaths, active cases at 1,597

    Nagpur: The district reported 46 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and three fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 281 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,65,949.

    As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 17 were from rural areas and 28 cases from Nagpur city alone while one case was reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, two were reported from Nagpur city, one death was registered from outside the district, while Nagpur rural once again registered zero death.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,76,491 while the number of deaths rose to 9,010.

    In the day 281 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 4,65,949. Following which recovery rate has improved to 97.79%.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 1,597 including asymptomatic cases.

