Published On : Wed, Nov 6th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Maharashtra Governor releases Special Cover on Mahatma Gandhi

· Special Cover on Flavours of Maharashtra launched

· Opens Exhibition of Postage Stamps

Mumbai : The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari released a Special Cover on Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in Mumbai.

The Special cover was released at the inauguration of ‘Mumbaipex 2019’, a District level Philately Exhibition organised by the Department of Posts at Sunderbai Hall, Churchgate, Mumbai on Wednesday (6th Nov).

Paying rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the Governor said, Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals were rooted in the glorious past, but he lived in the present and thought of the future.

‘Will write a post card soon’: Governor

The Governor said with the arrival of mobile phones and internet, people have forgotten the pleasure of writing a letter.

Congratulating the Department of Post for promoting the idea of writing at least one post card or letter by November 30, the Governor said he will write one post card himself. The Governor was presented one inland card on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor said Maharashtra has a very rich food culture with wide variety of food. He congratulated the Department of Posts for bringing out a Special Cover on the Flavours of Maharashtra.

Post Master of Mumbai Region Swati Pandey said the Philately Exhibition has 192 frames from different groups. She said the Exhibition will remain open till 7th November. According to her a Special Cover dedicated to Shri Shriram Velankar, the Father of Pincode System will be released on 7th November.

Eminent Gandhian Dhirubhai Mehta, Honorary Secretary of Mani Bhavan Gandhi Sangrahalaya Dr. Usha Thakker, Chief Post Maharashtra General of Maharashtra H.C. Agarwal and others were present.

