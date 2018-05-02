Maharashtra Governor pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary

The Governor of Maharashtra and Goa Bhagat Singh Koshyari offered floral tributes to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of the 151st Birth Anniversary of the Father of the Nation at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Saturday (2 Oct).

The Governor also offered his floral tributes to the portrait of former Prime Minister of India late Lal Bahadur Shastri on the occasion of the 116th birth anniversary of Shastri.

Principal Secretary to the Governor Santosh Kumar, Special Secretary Rakesh Naithani, Deputy Secretaries Shweta Singhal and Prachi Jambhekar, Private Secretary Ulhas Munagekar and the staff and officers of Raj Bhavan were present.





